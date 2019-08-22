Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung
save
Save
share

Chicago will test Samsung's DeX in-vehicle solution in cop cars

CPD's 11th district officers will take the first crack at it.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
2h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Samsung

Samsung created an in-vehicle version of its DeX platform in hopes that it can replace the computers cops and first responders have to carry around. Now, the Chicago Police Department has announced that it's taking the system for a spin to see if it can truly be an effective companion for law enforcement officers. CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson said nearly half of all the officers in the city already have department-issued Samsung phones. When the pilot launches, they'll be able to access police apps on their vehicle's dash-mounted display simply by docking their phones.

The pilot test will first roll out to officers from CPD's 11th district this year. According to Samsung's announcement, the DeX system will allow them to accomplish tasks like accessing computer-aided dispatch and other CPD systems to conduct background checks from their cars. Further, they'll be able to immediately attach any photo or video evidence they take with their phones to their reports.

"The old computers had to stay in the cars," CPD Bureau of Technical Services chief Jonathan Lewin explained. "With this solution, it really creates an ecosystem that takes all the technology and makes it available to officers on the street in real-time and at significantly less cost than we are paying now."

Samsung says authorities could also use DeX docks in police stations, allowing officers to pick up where they left off on their phones or their cars as soon as they get back. It's not clear if CPD is also considering using DeX in their headquarters, though -- that might depend on how the pilot testing goes.

Source: Samsung
In this article: chicago, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, samsung, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

View
Apple warns against storing its titanium credit card in leather

Apple warns against storing its titanium credit card in leather

View
Microsoft tests more control for apps that restart with Windows 10

Microsoft tests more control for apps that restart with Windows 10

View
Terminator T-800 and The Joker are coming to 'Mortal Kombat 11'

Terminator T-800 and The Joker are coming to 'Mortal Kombat 11'

View
Researchers create electronic lens that works better than the human eye

Researchers create electronic lens that works better than the human eye

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr