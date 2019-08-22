Chicago will test Samsung's DeX in-vehicle solution in cop cars

The pilot test will first roll out to officers from CPD's 11th district this year. According to Samsung's announcement, the DeX system will allow them to accomplish tasks like accessing computer-aided dispatch and other CPD systems to conduct background checks from their cars. Further, they'll be able to immediately attach any photo or video evidence they take with their phones to their reports.

"The old computers had to stay in the cars," CPD Bureau of Technical Services chief Jonathan Lewin explained. "With this solution, it really creates an ecosystem that takes all the technology and makes it available to officers on the street in real-time and at significantly less cost than we are paying now."

Samsung says authorities could also use DeX docks in police stations, allowing officers to pick up where they left off on their phones or their cars as soon as they get back. It's not clear if CPD is also considering using DeX in their headquarters, though -- that might depend on how the pilot testing goes.