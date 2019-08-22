'Minecraft Earth' beta brings AR building to Android next week

To recap, it's not just an extension of the world-building game in the real world, although you can play i like that. You can take on challenges when you step outside, and it encourages you to go on joint adventures with friends. Think of it more as a truly social Minecraft experience that just happens to use AR as its conduit.

Android players, we've heard your call. Next week, we'll be bringing the #MinecraftEarth beta to your devices! Make sure to sign up now for your chance to join the fun!



↣ https://t.co/qjeoN22EN5 ↢ pic.twitter.com/STfBP8cpsg — Minecraft Earth (@minecraftearth) August 22, 2019