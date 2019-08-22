'Minecraft Earth' beta brings AR building to Android next week

Don't worry, Android fans -- if you've been wondering when you can try the augmented reality experience of Minecraft Earth, you don't have too much longer to wait. Mojang and Microsoft have revealed that the Minecraft Earth beta will reach Google-powered devices sometime next week. It's encouraging users to sign up to get their earliest possible shot at playing.
To recap, it's not just an extension of the world-building game in the real world, although you can play i like that. You can take on challenges when you step outside, and it encourages you to go on joint adventures with friends. Think of it more as a truly social Minecraft experience that just happens to use AR as its conduit.
Android players, we've heard your call. Next week, we'll be bringing the #MinecraftEarth beta to your devices! Make sure to sign up now for your chance to join the fun!— Minecraft Earth (@minecraftearth) August 22, 2019
