Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
save
Save
share

iFixit teardown takes a look inside the Note 10+ 5G

Repairing the phone won’t be easy.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Chris Velazco/Engadget

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G will be available online and in stores tomorrow. Just in time, the folks at iFixit are sharing a peek inside the new device. Most notably, the phone borrows one major design queue from the iPhone, and it won't be super easy to repair.

Like the iPhone X, the Note 10+ positions the motherboard at the top half of the phone. While this allows the battery to be wider, it requires cables between mother and daughterboard. Those block access to the battery. They can be moved to the side, but they'll add a challenge to repairs.

Speaking of repairs, iFixit points out that every repair requires un-gluing the fragile glass rear cover. Replacing the glued-down battery is difficult, and common display repairs "require either a complete teardown or replacing half the phone." Overall, iFixit gives the Note 10+ a repairability score of 3 out of ten.

The device also has a new vibration motor, which breaks Samsung's trend of using the same circular motor in all of its phone buzzers. As iFixit says, that could mean Samsung is taking haptic feedback more seriously -- or not. And of course, there's no headphone jack or Bixby button. You can take a look at the full teardown here and read our first take on the phone here.

Source: iFixit
In this article: 5G, battery, display, galaxy, galaxy note 10+, gear, ifixit, mobile, motherboard, note 10+, repairs, samsung, teardown
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best mobile devices for students

The best mobile devices for students

View
Adam Driver investigates post-911 CIA tactics in 'The Report' trailer

Adam Driver investigates post-911 CIA tactics in 'The Report' trailer

View
OtterBox reveals a portable and stackable wireless charging system

OtterBox reveals a portable and stackable wireless charging system

View
Chevy's 2020 Bolt EV will pack a longer 259-mile range

Chevy's 2020 Bolt EV will pack a longer 259-mile range

View
Samsung updates mid-range A50 and A30 with new cameras, flashier designs

Samsung updates mid-range A50 and A30 with new cameras, flashier designs

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr