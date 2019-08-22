Spotify triples its free Premium trial period to three months

Previously, Spotify offered a 30-day free trial to tempt users to shell out for its Premium service. Now the company is doing its best to attract even more subscribers by upping the free trial period to 90 days.

The offer is a permanent one, according to Spotify, and will be available worldwide. It rolls out today for individual and student plans for users who haven't tried Premium yet, and it will be available in the coming months for Duo and Family plans as well. After trial period ends, a Premium account will cost the same: $9.99 per month.

As well as tempting new users in with a free trial, Spotify is cracking down on account sharing to persuade people to pay for a Premium plan. The company has also been beefing up its Family Plan features to attract more users.

All of this has helped Spotify reach a record number of paid subscribers. However, the company's work isn't done, as revenue per user is down according to Billboard.