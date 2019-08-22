Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Tesla suspension update helps Model S and Model X high-speed driving

It's only for recently built vehicles though.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
30m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

Tesla has piloted a unique way of updating its vehicles' software to add new features and safety improvements remotely. It has adjusted Autopilot and introduced tweaks to improve battery life in the past, but now, the company is using the same system to tune the Model S and Model X suspension over the air.

The latest software (2019.28.3.1) makes adjustments to the adaptive suspension system, using "dampening algorithms" to better handle speeds over 160 km/h (100mph), as reported by Electrek.

That means the feature won't be of much use to drivers in the US, who are stuck with a maximum allowed speed of up to 85mph. It will be useful for drivers in countries like Germany, however, where some roads have no speed limits.

The catch is that this software will only be available for Model S and Model X cars which were manufactured in the last few months, due to recent changes in the way the air suspension is built.

The feature can be adjusted by going to Controls > Suspension.

Via: CNET
Source: Electrek
In this article: adaptive suspension, gear, model s, model x, tesla, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

View
Chicago will test Samsung's DeX in-vehicle solution in cop cars

Chicago will test Samsung's DeX in-vehicle solution in cop cars

View
Apple warns against storing its titanium credit card in leather

Apple warns against storing its titanium credit card in leather

View
Microsoft tests more control for apps that restart with Windows 10

Microsoft tests more control for apps that restart with Windows 10

View
Terminator T-800 and The Joker are coming to 'Mortal Kombat 11'

Terminator T-800 and The Joker are coming to 'Mortal Kombat 11'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr