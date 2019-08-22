Wirecutter's best deals: Save $60 on an Acer Chromebook 11

Street price: $330; deal price: $268

Available for just under $270, this matches the low we've seen for our budget Chromebook pick, in stock 9/11. A smaller, cheaper alternative to our other picks, the Acer Chromebook 11 C771T offers a worthwhile combination of performance, battery life, and build quality. While this pick is definitely a budget model in many ways, it's a nice option for those who don't have a lot to spend.

Our budget pick in our guide to the best chromebook, the Acer Chromebook 11 C771T is notably more affordable than our other picks, but built to endure some abuse. Wirecutter Editor Kimber STreams wrote, "The best cheap Chromebook right now is the Acer Chromebook 11 C771T because it's powerful enough for everyday work and most Android apps, plus it has a decent (though small) touchscreen, all-day battery life, and solid build quality. It's durable and has a spill-proof keyboard and a wide selection of older ports, so it's a good choice for students (for whom it's designed). The C771T's keyboard and trackpad aren't exceptional, but they work. And though we wish it had a 360-degree hinge for using Android apps in tablet mode, that's not a crucial feature."

Street price: $20; deal price: $4

Usually $14 with a 2TB backup (when purchased via our guide), our runner-up cloud backup service pick subscription is back down to a new low of $4 for the first year for new users with an additional 3TB of storage (for a total of 5TB). After the first year of service, the subscription price increases to the advertised $70 yearly fee. This Wirecutter Deal Day offer will be available through Sunday, 8/25.

The main setback placing iDrive as our runner-up in our guide to the best online cloud backup service is its high cost, but this offer places it over $50 below our top pick's price point. Joe Kissel wrote, "The company has cleaned up and simplified the software's interface, added the capability to select local and network volumes as destinations, increased its already impressive throughput, and doubled the amount of online storage space it offers. All those changes, added to an excellent core set of features, make IDrive a solid second-place choice (and, for some people, a better first-place choice than Backblaze)."

Street price: $65; deal price: $50

The Logitech Crayon Stylus, competition we like in our guide, is discounted again by about $15 to $50. Although this is a regular deal price we've never seen it drop lower than that. It's an option we speak well of in our iPad stylus guide and is compatible with the 9.7-inch iPad (6th Gen), iPad Air, and new iPad Mini.

Though not a formal pick in our guide to the best iPad stylus, the Logitech Crayon is notable competition we review in-guide. Serenity Caldwell and Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "Logitech's Crayon replicates most of the Apple Pencil's features at a lower price. Thanks to a software update, it's compatible with the 9.7-inch iPad (6th generation), the iPad Air (3rd generation) and iPad mini (5th generation) announced in 2019, and the 2018 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. Although drawing and writing are comparable to the Pencil experience, including tilt support and wrist detection, the Crayon lacks pressure sensitivity. If you want more-advanced stylus features but are willing to sacrifice pressure sensitivity, the Crayon is a great choice."

Street price: $45; deal price: $35

Available for $35 from $45, this is a solid discount and that matches previous lows we've seen on this quick charger kit. This pack includes eight AA and four AAA eneloop batteries (which we also like in our guide) as well as the 4-position quick charger we recommend in our guide.

Our top pick in our guide to the best rechargeable battery charger, the Panasonic Eneloop CC55 is the charger we would buy. Wirecutter Staff Writer Sarah Witman wrote, "The Panasonic BQ-CC55 embodies everything we were looking for in a rechargeable battery charger. It's easy to use, has an auto-shutoff function, and charged batteries completely in our capacity testing. It's compact (roughly the size of an iPhone X, and about an inch thick) and charges one to four batteries at a time. Panasonic is a trusted brand and makes our former top pick, the BQ-CC17, too. We especially like that the BQ-CC55 has a fold-out plug so it sits right on the wall outlet as it charges, and its notification lights correspond to the individual battery slots."

Because great deals don't just happen on Thursday, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go here.