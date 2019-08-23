Disney+ confirms 'Ms. Marvel,' 'She-Hulk' TV shows in the works

At its D23 event this weekend, Disney is revealing a lot more about its plans for the Disney+ streaming service and has confirmed several new Marvel TV shows that are on the way. In addition to ones we'd heard about like The Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, Wandavision, Hawkeye and What If...?, MCU head Kevin Feige announced it's filled out "Phase Four" with other new shows including Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight.

Beyond Marvel, Disney+ also brought out Hilary Duff to announce she's returning as Lizzie McGuire in an all-new series for the service, and flashed a trailer for Jeff Goldblum's National Geographic show. We got an early look at the service, check below to see some of the new trailers and show logos or read through our hands-on experience right here. Disney+ launches November 12th at a price of $6.99 per month.