Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Disney
save
Save
share

Disney+ confirms 'Ms. Marvel,' 'She-Hulk' TV shows in the works

The 'Phase Four' Marvel shows for streaming were revealed at D23.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Services
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

'She-Hulk' Disney

At its D23 event this weekend, Disney is revealing a lot more about its plans for the Disney+ streaming service and has confirmed several new Marvel TV shows that are on the way. In addition to ones we'd heard about like The Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, Wandavision, Hawkeye and What If...?, MCU head Kevin Feige announced it's filled out "Phase Four" with other new shows including Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight.

Beyond Marvel, Disney+ also brought out Hilary Duff to announce she's returning as Lizzie McGuire in an all-new series for the service, and flashed a trailer for Jeff Goldblum's National Geographic show. We got an early look at the service, check below to see some of the new trailers and show logos or read through our hands-on experience right here. Disney+ launches November 12th at a price of $6.99 per month.



In this article: av, breaking news, D23, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney+, entertainment, Lizzie McGuire, Marvel, MCU, Ms. Marvel, services, She Hulk, streaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

View
A first look at Disney+

A first look at Disney+

View
US book publishers sue Audible over AI-powered transcription

US book publishers sue Audible over AI-powered transcription

View
Netflix test brings human-curated 'Collections' to streaming

Netflix test brings human-curated 'Collections' to streaming

View
China's latest retaliatory tariffs could pose trouble for Tesla

China's latest retaliatory tariffs could pose trouble for Tesla

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr