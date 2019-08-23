Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Disney+ docu-series will focus on the people behind its movies and parks

"One Day at Disney" will profile animators, Imagineers and Marvel filmmakers.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
2h ago in AV
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Disney+ will have access to Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Fox's impressive film library, but it needs a wide variety of other content to compete with Netflix's endless scroll. The entertainment giant has dropped a clue at what we can expect to see with the launch of a new docu-series called One Day at Disney. It will go behind the scenes to profile Disney talent like Imagineer Eric Baker, who designed props and creatures for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Aladdin animator Eric Goldberg and Marvel Studio development head Ryan Meinerding.

"This exciting new series takes an in-depth look at the unique and surprising roles these men and women call their daily jobs," the company said in a press release. Fans of Disney's theme parks, animation, art and VFX will no doubt geek out over the series, with no need to commit a lot of time for each episode. It might be the first step toward similar, inward-looking content that will be ideal filler for Disney+.

The series will launch on December 3rd with a feature-length One Day in Disney special and matching coffee book. After that, Disney+ will stream shorts ranging in length from four to seven minutes each week for over 50 weeks. Disney+ debuts on November 12th, 2019.

