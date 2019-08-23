Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
Ewan McGregor will play Obi-Wan Kenobi again in a new 'Star Wars' show

It takes place after 'Revenge of the Sith.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
33m ago in Services
A Star Wars storm trooper display is pictured at the D23 Expo, billed as the "largest Disney fan event in the world," on August 23, 2019 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. ROBYN BECK via Getty Images

For Star Wars fans the Disney+ news revealed tonight included a peek at The Mandalorian, a release window for the next season of the Clone Wars, and the surprise return of a familiar face: Ewan McGregor. The actor will reprise his role of Obi-Wan Kenobi from the prequel trilogy in a new show streaming on Disney+.

We don't know the name or when it will be ready for viewing, but the idea of revisiting that part of Star Wars history is going over pretty well already. Apparently the show will take place eight years after the end of Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-wan delivered Luke Skywalker to his aunt and uncle on Tatooine.

Source: StarWars.com
