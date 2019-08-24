Tesla's solar panels reportedly caught fire at an Amazon warehouse

The incident reportedly happened back in June 2018, but the e-commerce giant just came out with the information. Bloomberg says Amazon told the publication via email that it has taken steps to protect its facilities and will no longer install any more Tesla systems going forward. We've reached out to both companies to confirm the news and will let you know if they do, and if they're planning to work things out.

After news came out that Walmart sued Tesla, the companies released a statement saying they're in discussion to resolve the issue. The Amazon warehouse incident seems to be much smaller in scale -- the e-commerce giant said it has a very small number of Tesla solar installations to begin with -- but a claim from such an enormous company still isn't a good look for SolarCity. The division's operations haven't been going as well as the company had hoped. It reportedly faced production issues last year due to technical challenges, and a more recent report said it's been exporting majority of the solar cells produced at its New York gigafactory instead of using them for Solar Roof installations.