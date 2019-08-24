Latest in Gear

Image credit: Lamborghini (Instagram)
save
Save
share

Lamborghini teaser hints at a hybrid 'hypercar'

Shades of the Terzo Millennio.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
38m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Lamborghini (Instagram)

Ever since Lamborghini showed off its wild MIT-collaborated Terzo Millennio concept we've been waiting to see what a production version could look like, and we might find out soon. Autoblog points out this teaser image posted to the company's Instagram page which shows the logo, a silhouette and some Y-shaped LEDs that harken back to the 2017 concept.

Features like a self-healing carbon fiber shell, in-wheel electric motors and supercapacitor energy storage probably aren't ready for prime time yet, but Lamborghini has seemingly been preparing for a limited edition follow-up ever since.

The Aventador and Huracan are scheduled to get hybrid drivetrains eventually and Lamborghini's Asterion concept showed one possible future, but this could give an early preview of the technology. Whatever the vehicle is, we should see more of it at the 2019 Frankfurt Auto Show that officially begins September 12th.

Via: Autoblog
Source: Lamborghini (Instagram)
Coverage: MIT
In this article: EV, Frankfurt Auto Show, gear, hybrid, hypercar, IAA2019, Lamborghini, lamborghini terzo millennio, Terzo Millennio, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

View
Ewan McGregor will play Obi-Wan Kenobi again in a new 'Star Wars' show

Ewan McGregor will play Obi-Wan Kenobi again in a new 'Star Wars' show

View
'Clone Wars' returns on Disney+ in February

'Clone Wars' returns on Disney+ in February

View
Watch the first trailer for Disney's 'The Mandalorian'

Watch the first trailer for Disney's 'The Mandalorian'

View
A first look at Disney+

A first look at Disney+

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr