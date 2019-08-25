Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Radachynskyi via Getty Images
After Math: A wee bit of strategery

Strategery is the Truthiness of Stratego.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
2h ago in Opinion
Radachynskyi via Getty Images

We are a slippery species. As this week's headlines evidence, if there's one thing humans are good at, it's getting around the established rules.

Amazon will no longer use drivers' tips to cover their base pay

Turns out that Amazon took a page out of the DoorDash playbook and leveraged the kindhearted tipping of its customers to screw over the wages of its hard-working deliver drivers. But don't worry, now that the company has been caught red-handed, it promises to stop it.

Spotify triples its free Premium trial period to three months

I've seen beds with shorter test periods.

Americans are waiting three years to replace their phones, study finds

BREAKING: Americans discover minor aesthetic and performance bumps no longer warrant spending a grand on an upgrade every 18 months.

YouTube pulls hundreds of channels tied to Hong Kong influence campaign

The CPC got its hand caught in the internet's cookie jar this week after Twitter found and shuttered scores of Chinese government sock puppet and bot accounts from its platform. The offending accounts are accused of spreading misinformation relating to the recent national strikes in Hong Kong.

Singapore forgoes Tesla's electric 'lifestyle' for buses

The island nation of six million has effectively told Elon Musk to rightfully go kick rocks, opting for an enhanced public transportation system rather than his electric personal vehicles.

In this article: after math, aftermath, column, opinion, tomorrow
