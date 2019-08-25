FAA: Please don't weaponize your drone

It's not certain what prompted the FAA's stern talking-to on the subject, but it's no secret that Americans have been arming drones with guns, flamethrowers and other implements for years, whether it's out of curiosity or a less-than-innocent purpose. If you want proof, you just have to see that one viral video of someone allegedly using a drone to shoot fireworks at loud party-goers. The regulator may have felt obligated to say its piece simply to reduce the chances of a serious incident -- it doesn't want drone pilots setting houses on fire or hurting people out of an urge to experiment with airborne destruction.