Image credit: Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Google search pays tribute to 'Wizard of Oz' with a dizzying Easter egg

There's no place like your search results.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Internet
Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Google isn't reserving its movie-themed Easter eggs for the latest blockbusters. The internet giant is marking the 80th anniversary of The Wizard of Oz with an Easter egg that reflects the rather turbulent ways Dorothy enters and exits Oz. Search for the movie title and you'll find a certain pair of red slippers Tap those and you'll be spun into a world of sepia search results much like Dorothy's version of Kansas. All the links still work, too. If you'd rather go back to a Technicolor landscape, a certain tornado will take you back if you don't mind a little dizziness.

The Easter egg is available in both desktop and mobile browsers, though you'll definitely want to act fast if you want to see it without resorting to archives. It's too soon to say if this is the start of a trend of movie-themed surprises, but we wouldn't be surprised if this becomes the new norm -- it's a clever way to interest searchers in cinematic history.

Via: 9to5Google
Source: Google
