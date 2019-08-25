Razer's largest store yet opens in Las Vegas on September 7th

This being Razer, you can also expect a 16-display wall that will showcase live competitions and streams to just about anyone within sight of the store.

The company's retail footprint is still tiny. It'll have just four stores total after this, with the other two located in Hong Kong and Taiwan. You'll have a much easier time buying Razer gear online or through its many retail partnerships. This does illustrate just how large Razer has become, though -- it can justify stores in high-profile locations to burnish its image, even if it's nowhere near the scale of tech giants like Apple, Microsoft or Samsung.