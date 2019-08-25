Sony and Yamaha are making a self-driving cart for theme parks

As before, Sony feels the sensors eliminate the need for windows. A 49-inch 4K monitor on the inside provides a mixed reality view of the world, while four 55-inch 4K displays bombard passers-by with ads and other material. It will even use AI to optimize promos for outside people based on factors like age and gender -- not quite Minority Report levels of eerily accurate ad targeting, but getting there.

The two companies expect to use the Sociable Cart for services in Japan sometime in fiscal 2019 (that is, before the end of March 2020). It won't, however, be available for sale. Not that you'd really want one given its glacial 11.8MPH top speed. This is strictly for fun on closed circuits, not your next pub crawl.