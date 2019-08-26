Latest in Gear

Image credit: Westend61 via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Apple reportedly shelves 'walkie talkie' iPhone feature

It would have let iPhone users send texts short distances without cellular coverage.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Westend61 via Getty Images

Apple has put its plans for a 'walkie talkie' iPhone feature on hold, The Information reports. The technology would have allowed people with iPhones (in a certain vicinity) to send messages over long-distance radio waves when cellular networks weren't available. It would have functioned a bit like a walkie talkie for text messages and allowed iPhone users to communicate in remote areas.

This is the first time we've heard of the technology, which went by Project OGRS at Apple. It reportedly used the 900 megahertz radio spectrum, often used by the utility, oil and gas industries. Sources told The Information that it was designed to use Intel cellular modems. It's unclear why Apple shelved the project, but it could have something to do with Apple exec Rubén Caballero leaving the company earlier this year. Sources told The Information that Caballero was in charge of the project and considered it "his baby." It could also have something to do with Apple's plans to switch to Qualcomm modems.

Hopefully, this isn't the last we see of the walkie talkie feature. Apple already has a Walkie Talkie Watch app. And a similar iPhone feature would likely be a popular addition.

Source: The Information
In this article: apple, cellular, feature, gear, hold, Intel, iphone, long distance, mobile, project, project ogrs, radio, shelved, text messages, walkie talkie
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

View
Baidu takes second place from Google in the smart speaker market

Baidu takes second place from Google in the smart speaker market

View
You owe it to yourself to see 'The Matrix' in theaters

You owe it to yourself to see 'The Matrix' in theaters

View
Tesla will reportedly raise prices in China again this week

Tesla will reportedly raise prices in China again this week

View
Deals roundup: Apple Watch Series 4, August Smart Lock and Razer gear

Deals roundup: Apple Watch Series 4, August Smart Lock and Razer gear

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr