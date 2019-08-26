Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
Deals roundup: Apple Watch Series 4, August Smart Lock and Razer gear

There are serious bargains if you don't need the absolute latest tech.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Wearables
Engadget

Late summer can be a good time to shop for tech -- you can score discounts on current-generation hardware if you're more interested in a good bargain than waiting for fall upgrades. And that's certainly true here. We've found particularly sweet deals on the Apple Watch Series 4, Razer gear and August's Smart Lock that could prove tempting, especially if almost-the-latest is more than good enough for your needs.

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 4 black steel with milanese loop

Yes, there's a good possibility that Series 5 will be unveiled in mid-September. If you don't need the absolute latest smartwatch, though, Apple Watch Series 4 is selling on Amazon for up to $70 off its usual price. You'll get the steepest discount on a black 44mm stainless steel model with a Milanese Loop (down to $779 from $849), but there's a price drop for virtually every variant available through the online store.

Razer sale

Razer Blade 15 (base model)

Now's a prime opportunity to upgrade your gaming gear -- including your laptop, if you take your games on the road. Woot is running a sale on a variety of Razer devices and accessories, ranging from its Nabu X activity tracker (down from $20 to $10) through to mice, keyboards and headsets. However, the highlight is undoubtedly a discount on the base Razer Blade 15 from $1,600 to $1,250. You're not getting the absolute latest hardware between the 2.2GHz quad Core i7 and GTX 1060 Max-Q graphics, but it should still be no slouch for moderate gaming or serious multitasking.

August Smart Lock

August Smart Lock 3rd gen

Smart locks are no longer the high-priced luxuries they used to be. The price of August's third-generation Smart Lock has been cut nearly in half on Amazon to $77 from its original $150. You'll want a Connect Wi-Fi Bridge if you hope to remotely lock your door and integrate with Alexa, but it remains a solid bargain if you want a smart entryway.

Source: Amazon (Apple Watch), (August Lock), Woot
In this article: apple, apple watch series 4, august, august smart lock, gaming, gear, home, laptop, personal computing, personalcomputing, razer, razer blade, smart home, smart lock, thebuyersguide, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
