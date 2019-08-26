Instagram tests 'Threads' app with automatic updates for close friends

The social media giant has struggled for a while to create a new, standalone messaging app for Instagram. It abandoned its Instagram Direct app -- still in beta -- back in May. Threads appears to be Facebook's attempt to merge the best of Instagram and Snapchat into one vessel. Much like Snapchat, Threads will allow you to automatically send updates to your entire friends list. The popularity of location sharing on social media has had its ebbs and flows -- but it appears it's making a return. Snapchat earlier this year unveiled Snap Map, a new feature that allows users to see where their friends are located.

In order for Threads not to die an untimely death like Instagram Direct, it's likely it needs to be more than a messaging app. A variety of new features and old favorites -- along with access to a curated list of close friends -- could give Threads the staying power it needs.