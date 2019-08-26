KFC is testing Beyond Meat 'chicken' in an Atlanta restaurant

KFC had acknowledged talking to suppliers months ago to investigate meatless chicken, but didn't have any definitive plans until now.

This could mark a triumphant return for Beyond Meat's chicken efforts. It pulled its meatless chicken from grocery stores earlier in 2019 after deciding it didn't meet the company's standards. Clearly, it's ready to jump back into the fray. That could be particularly important as rivals like Impossible Foods expand into other forms of meat replacements. If Beyond doesn't make headway in a given food category, others will be happy to take its place.