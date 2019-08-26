Latest in Gear

Image credit: Salk Institute
save
Save
share

Gene editing tool could treat many diseases created by mutations

SATI could address Huntington's and other conditions.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
45m ago in Medicine
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Neuron targeted using the SATI technology. Salk Institute

The use of gene editing to eliminate diseases has numerous challenges, including the not-so-small problem of dealing with mutation-based conditions like Huntington's. Existing approaches that replace the gene could cause damage. Salk Institute scientists say they've created a tool that can perform edits when mutations are at work. SATI (Single homology Arm donor mediated intro-Targeting Integration) builds on HITI, a variant of the familiar CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technique, deals with mutations by inserting a healthy copy of a troublesome gene into the non-coding region of DNA. As the DNA repairs itself, the normal gene integrates into the genome alongside the old one -- it eliminates the harm from the mutation without taking risks.

In lab testing, this had dramatic effects on progeria, a premature aging disease. Mice treated with SATI lived about 45 percent longer while seeing reduced aging effects. That would translate to over a decade for a human affected by the same condition.

As is often the case with gene editing treatments, there's still work to be done. The Salk team wanted to make SATI more efficient by boosting the number of cells that can incorporate the healthier DNA. The lab experiment was also a proof of concept, and there's a long road between that and clinical trials. If it works as hoped, though, it could help doctors mitigate (or ideally, eliminate) a wide variety of mutation-based diseases.

Via: Phys.org
Source: Salk Institute, Nature
In this article: biology, crispr, crispr-cas9, disease, dna, gear, gene editing, genetics, health, medicine, mutation, salk institute, sati, science
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

View
Volvo's Polestar engineered XC60 is fast, but still reserved

Volvo's Polestar engineered XC60 is fast, but still reserved

View
Netflix thriller 'Clickbait' will explore the dark side of social networks

Netflix thriller 'Clickbait' will explore the dark side of social networks

View
'Dota 2' champions won more money than top Wimbledon players

'Dota 2' champions won more money than top Wimbledon players

View
Razer's largest store yet opens in Las Vegas on September 7th

Razer's largest store yet opens in Las Vegas on September 7th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr