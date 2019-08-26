Latest in Space

Image credit: SpaceX
save
Save
share

SpaceX Starhopper 150m test aborted, second attempt possible (updated)

With just eight tenths of a second on the clock.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Space
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

SpaceX

Ready for the next generation of SpaceX vehicles? Before the Starship launches, it's testing out the new technology on this Starhopper test vehicle, which is scheduled to make its highest jump yet at about 7 PM ET. If all goes well, it will pop up to about 150m / 500~ feet. Check below for a live stream of the test from Boca Chica Beach, TX.

Update (7:08 PM ET): After the countdown paused and restarted, this attempt was aborted with .80 seconds left on the clock. SpaceX is currently "evaluating" its next test opportunity, we'll let you know when you have another chance to see Elon Musk's "water tower" fly.

Update (7:38 PM ET): The SpaceX stream indicates a second attempt today is "possible," so...stay tuned?

Source: SpaceX (YouTube)
In this article: elon musk, space, spacex, starhopper, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

View
The Air Force’s secret space plane sets a new record: 718 days in orbit

The Air Force’s secret space plane sets a new record: 718 days in orbit

View
Watch the new 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' trailer

Watch the new 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' trailer

View
Pixelmator Pro update brings full suite of editing tools to Apple Photos

Pixelmator Pro update brings full suite of editing tools to Apple Photos

View
The fitness gadgets and apps you should be using at school

The fitness gadgets and apps you should be using at school

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr