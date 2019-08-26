Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: IMDb
save
Save
share

Watch dozens of free movies in IMDb's app

Viewers can stream their favorites from their phone or tablet.
Amrita Khalid, @askhalid
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

IMDb

If you've already seen everything new on the streaming, IMDb's free selection of ad-supported films and tv shows may prove enticing. The film industry site today announced that viewers can now stream IMDb TV's titles through the IMDb mobile app. Prior to this, the service was only available on the IMDb website, Prime Video or Amazon Fire devices.

IMDb TV has also expanded its offerings through new deals with Paramount and Lionsgate. New to the service are Silver Linings Playbook, Age of Adaline and In the Heart of the Sea. Also available now is The Middle, a TV show starring Patricia Heaton and Neil Flynn.

While there's certainly no danger of IMDb TV becoming a Netflix or Hulu disrupter, its offerings of older titles could certainly become a viable Plan B on a rainy Saturday night. If nothing strikes your fancy on IMDb TV, you should check back later. The selection of titles is always changing, so new titles will be available in the near future. Both the Android and iOS versions of IMDb offer the option to stream. You can also stream movies on your laptop via the IMDb TV site.

Source: IMDb TV
In this article: amazon, av, entertainment, IMDb TV, streaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

View
The US and France reportedly reach a deal over 'digital services' tax

The US and France reportedly reach a deal over 'digital services' tax

View
Apple reportedly shelves 'walkie talkie' iPhone feature

Apple reportedly shelves 'walkie talkie' iPhone feature

View
AT&T's telecoms chief is retiring amid industry upheaval

AT&T's telecoms chief is retiring amid industry upheaval

View
Baidu takes second place from Google in the smart speaker market

Baidu takes second place from Google in the smart speaker market

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr