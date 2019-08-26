Watch the new 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' trailer

It adds more backstory to the brief trailer showed off at the Star Wars Celebration event in April, and there's less breathing in a desert and more characters on screen. The new trailer, coming off the back of the new Mandalorian trailer, offers a nod to all the movies with Star Wars clips ramping up the gravity of this next entry. C3PO with sinister red eyes, epic space battles, yes, and double-edged lightsabers, oh yes indeed, are all featured. We also see Kylo Ren and Rey fighting the fight of light and dark on what appears to be a sinking Imperial battleship.

For the rest, we'll have to wait until closer to that December 20th launch date.