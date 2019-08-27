Latest in Gear

Image credit: Richard Lai/Engadget
5G-friendly OnePlus 7 Pro is now available at Sprint

The first 5G OnePlus in the US will set you back $840.
Chris Velazco, @chrisvelazco
2h ago in Mobile
Richard Lai/Engadget

Sprint just lit up a handful of 5G markets this morning, and that means Sprint customers have reason to start eyeing up new hardware. Lucky for them, the carrier announced that its 5G-friendly version of the OnePlus 7 Pro will go on sale in certain retail locations today, and more broadly online tomorrow. The full, nationwide launch is slated for September 6, and you'll be able to claim this new 5G flagship for $840, if you're so inclined.

Unlike Samsung, which in the past has created flashy 5G variants of its smartphones, the 5G OnePlus 7 Pro is indistinguishable from the standard model you're probably already familiar with. That's not necessarily a bad thing, though, since the 7 Pro is easily one of our favorite Android phones of the year. You can (and probably) should take a look at our OnePlus 7 Pro review here for a fuller sense of what the phone is capable of, not to mention some of our earlier tests with live 5G networks here and abroad. While Sprint's implementation of 5G won't be quite as fast as mmWave deployments used by carriers like Verizon's, it's worth noting that support for Sprint 5G here is great news for the nearly 11 million people now living within range of one of the carrier's 5G nodes.

In this article: 5g, gear, mobile, oneplus, sprint, thebuyersguide
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
