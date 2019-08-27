Alexa adds in-depth NFL stats ahead of the new season

Alexa's football knowledge is now decidedly more profound. Amazon has added a slew of info to its voice assistant's repertoire that includes "comprehensive, in-depth" stats for NFL teams and their players. If you want to know your favorite player's rushing yards or how many penalty yards the team has racked up, it's just a quick question away. You can even ask about fantasy football scores if your reputation is on the line.
The AI helper can also answer simpler questions about games that may be closer to home. You can ask questions about college football players and team stats, and get basic schedule and score info for high school teams. And if you want a hint as to who might win a given matchup, Alexa will offer predictions for NFL and NCAA games using analytics and data.
These additions come alongside plans to supplement upcoming Thursday Night Football streams with AI- and AWS-powered stats that take data directly from tags on NFL players' shoulder pads. Amazon wants to be considered your football hub, even if it's just to find out whether or not the home team stands a chance in its next game.