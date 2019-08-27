Latest in Gear

Image credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images
save
Save
share

Alexa adds in-depth NFL stats ahead of the new season

You can also ask about college and high school games.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Alexa's football knowledge is now decidedly more profound. Amazon has added a slew of info to its voice assistant's repertoire that includes "comprehensive, in-depth" stats for NFL teams and their players. If you want to know your favorite player's rushing yards or how many penalty yards the team has racked up, it's just a quick question away. You can even ask about fantasy football scores if your reputation is on the line.

The AI helper can also answer simpler questions about games that may be closer to home. You can ask questions about college football players and team stats, and get basic schedule and score info for high school teams. And if you want a hint as to who might win a given matchup, Alexa will offer predictions for NFL and NCAA games using analytics and data.

These additions come alongside plans to supplement upcoming Thursday Night Football streams with AI- and AWS-powered stats that take data directly from tags on NFL players' shoulder pads. Amazon wants to be considered your football hub, even if it's just to find out whether or not the home team stands a chance in its next game.

Source: Amazon Day One
In this article: ai, alexa, amazon, artificial intelligence, fantasy sports, football, gear, internet, ncaa, nfl, services, sports, voice assistant
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

View
Popeyes pushes its mobile app as a way to find the sold-out chicken sandwich

Popeyes pushes its mobile app as a way to find the sold-out chicken sandwich

View
Adidas signs Ninja to its first pro gamer deal

Adidas signs Ninja to its first pro gamer deal

View
What we're buying: Concept2 Model D with PM5 rowing machine

What we're buying: Concept2 Model D with PM5 rowing machine

View
Feds charge former Waymo engineer with 33 counts of stealing trade secrets

Feds charge former Waymo engineer with 33 counts of stealing trade secrets

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr