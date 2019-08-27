Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nicole Lee / Engadget
save
Save
share

Eero's expanded router subscriptions focus on security

One option bundles together additional subscriptions to Encrypt.me, Malwarebytes and 1Password.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Nicole Lee / Engadget

Amazon-owned Eero is introducing two new subscription plans in the US to complement its popular mesh WiFi routers. The first, Eero Secure, replaces the company's previous Eero Plus add-on. It features added parental controls and promises to protect you while browsing with a warning when you're about to navigate to a website that is known for phishing or installing malware. Eero Secure costs $2.99 per month or $29.99 annually.

The second, Eero Secure+, features all of the perks included with Eero Secure, as well as added subscriptions to VPN service Encrypt.me, antivirus software Malwarebytes and password manager 1Password. We've reached out to Amazon to confirm whether the included subscriptions are personal or family plans. If the former is the case, separate subscriptions to those services cost $99.99, $39.99 and $35.88 annually. As such, you're saving approximately $76 per year if you decide to use Secure+ as a way to bundle. Eero Secure+ costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

When Amazon announced it was acquiring Eero earlier this year, some of the startup's customers were worried Amazon would compromise their privacy in its quest to monetize the company's products better. However, shortly after Amazon completed the deal, Eero published a blog post in which it said it would not change its policy of not tracking customers' internet activity. For the time being at least, it looks like Amazon has found a way to make Eero profitable while keeping current customers happy.

Source: CNBC, Eero
In this article: 1password, amazon, eero, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, internet, malwarebytes, mesh wifi, router, services
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

View
SpaceX's Starhopper successfully completes its 150m hover test (updated)

SpaceX's Starhopper successfully completes its 150m hover test (updated)

View
Popeyes pushes its mobile app as a way to find the sold-out chicken sandwich

Popeyes pushes its mobile app as a way to find the sold-out chicken sandwich

View
Adidas signs Ninja to its first pro gamer deal

Adidas signs Ninja to its first pro gamer deal

View
Hyundai's electric scooter prototype is built for 'last mile' rides

Hyundai's electric scooter prototype is built for 'last mile' rides

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr