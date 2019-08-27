The Elgato Stream Deck Mini we just recommended is 50 percent off

Back to school usually means some pretty steep discounts on tech. Yesterday, we spotted deals on the Apple Watch Series 4, Razer gear, the August Smart Lock and more. Today's big sale is $50 off Elgato's Stream Deck Mini at Best Buy. Usually $100, it's on sale for half the price, just $50.
The Stream Deck Mini is one of our top picks for student gaming accessories. It's a smaller, cheaper version of the original Steam Deck controller. While it has fewer buttons (six compared to 15), it has a more stable triangular base, OLED buttons and an intuitive programmable interface. All of those features -- and the price tag -- make it perfect for dorm rooms where space, stability and price are especially important.
