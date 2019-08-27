Google's Nest doorbell knows when your packages arrive

It can be nerve-wracking if you're waiting for a package to reach home -- just because you received a "delivered" alert doesn't mean it'll be where you wanted it, or that it'll still be there when you get to your door. Google may ease your worries after today. It's rolling out package detection to all Nest Hello doorbell owners in the US with Nest Aware subscriptions. You'll get an alert when a box reaches your doorstep, and another when someone (hopefully a person in your household) picks it up. You can specify activity zones if you know there's a preferred drop-off spot, such as one side of your front porch.