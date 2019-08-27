Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Microsoft to host Surface-focused event on October 2nd

We may finally see Microsoft unveil a redesigned Surface Pro.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
46m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

Microsoft has started sending out invites to an event the company will host early next month. The event will take place on October 2nd in New York City. Notably, that's the same date the company held its major 2018 fall hardware showcase. At that event, Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Studio 2 and the Surface Headphones.

Surface 2019 invite

The invite Microsoft sent to Engadget offers no direct clues as to what the company may announce next month. However, it's safe to say we'll likely see a new Surface Pro — perhaps even the "heavily redesigned" model that's been rumored for the past couple of years. Microsoft may also share a glimpse of a dual-screen device the company's employees have been testing behind closed doors. As always, the company is also likely to talk about the future of Windows 10 and more.

Whatever Microsoft has up its sleeve, Engadget will be on the ground to bring you the latest from the company as it's announced.

In this article: gadgetry, gadgets, gear, microsoft, personal computing, personalcomputing, surface headphones, surface laptop, Surface Pro
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

View
Judge recommends bitcoin ‘creator’ turn over earnings in lawsuit

Judge recommends bitcoin ‘creator’ turn over earnings in lawsuit

View
Watch Timothée Chalamet as Henry V in Netflix’s ‘The King’ trailer

Watch Timothée Chalamet as Henry V in Netflix’s ‘The King’ trailer

View
Google Maps can help you with the last mile of your daily commute

Google Maps can help you with the last mile of your daily commute

View
Spies, lies and data thieves: It's time to get a VPN

Spies, lies and data thieves: It's time to get a VPN

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr