Microsoft to host Surface-focused event on October 2nd

The invite Microsoft sent to Engadget offers no direct clues as to what the company may announce next month. However, it's safe to say we'll likely see a new Surface Pro — perhaps even the "heavily redesigned" model that's been rumored for the past couple of years. Microsoft may also share a glimpse of a dual-screen device the company's employees have been testing behind closed doors. As always, the company is also likely to talk about the future of Windows 10 and more.

Whatever Microsoft has up its sleeve, Engadget will be on the ground to bring you the latest from the company as it's announced.