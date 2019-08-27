The story behind every Xbox One controller ever made

The clip walks through 'common' controllers based on themes, whether it's colors, laser-etched patterns or the many game-themed models (did you know the Sea of Thieves pad was inspired by a gem in a shop?). You'll often know why Microsoft chose a certain material or visual element. However, the real highlights are the rarities. You can see the early zebra-striped gamepads Microsoft sent to developers (above), the company-only units and specially commissioned, not-for-sale models like one built for the late, great Xbox Addict.

It's partly a sales pitch for the controllers you can actually buy, but it's also a rare peek inside a world of hardware design that frequently gets short shrift. The timing is also rather apt. The Xbox One is clearly in its twilight season with the Project Scarlett Xbox just a year away -- this is a chance for Microsoft and fans to reminisce about the Xbox's history before the focus shifts to its future.