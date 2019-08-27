Latest in Gaming

Image credit: David McNew via Getty Images
save
Save
share

'Monster Hunter World: Icebourne' beta opens this week

Play the expansion for free ahead of its official release.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
1h ago in Art
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

David McNew via Getty Images

A big update for Monster Hunter World is on its way, with the Iceborne expansion adding new monsters, weapons and missions to the game. While the expansion won't be officially released until early September, Capcom is making part of it available for free for a few days as part of a beta.

There aren't many details about the plot of the expansion, but the trailer teased a dragon-like monster called Rathalos discovering a new island and hinted that the monster Nargacuga will be part of the story.

The beta includes three monsters from previous sessions as well, as reported by GameSpot, featuring Great Jagras (beginner), Banbaro (intermediate) and Tigrex (expert). Completing quests in the beta will earn you commendation packs of consumables which can be used when the full expansion is released.

The beta will run from August 30th to September 1st on PlayStation 4, and from September 2nd to September 5th on Xbox One. It's a free and open beta so anyone with the required console and a copy of the base game can try out the expansion during this time.

The full release of the expansion is set for September 6th for PlayStation and Xbox, with a PC release to follow in January next year.

Via: Windows Central
Source: Monster Hunter
Coverage: GameSpot
In this article: art, beta, gaming, monster hunter, monster hunter: iceborne, playstation 4, xbox one
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

View
Lenovo's X1 Carbon lasts four hours longer with Intel's 10th-gen chips

Lenovo's X1 Carbon lasts four hours longer with Intel's 10th-gen chips

View
Verizon will automatically opt Android customers into its anti-robocall app

Verizon will automatically opt Android customers into its anti-robocall app

View
The Fairphone 3 packs in features while keeping its green credentials

The Fairphone 3 packs in features while keeping its green credentials

View
Google's first-gen Chromecast will no longer receive major updates

Google's first-gen Chromecast will no longer receive major updates

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr