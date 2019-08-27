Netflix’s ‘The Irishman’ debuts in select theaters November 1st

It's unclear which theaters will run the film, given that it has such a short theatrical release. Major chains, like AMC and Regal, tend to expect longer theatrical runs, typically around 90 days, before films are available on streaming services. The Irishman will be available exclusively in theaters for just 26 days. The rollout has been compared to that of Alfonso Curaon's Roma, which screened in approximately 250 theaters in the US. Of course, the history-making collaboration between Scorsese, De Niro, Pesci and Pacino will likely draw people to theaters even in that short, three-week period.