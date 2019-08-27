Adidas signs Ninja to its first pro gamer deal

Popular gaming streamer Tyler Blevins, better known as Ninja, has secured yet another brand deal. And this one may be the biggest one of them all. Ninja has just revealed a partnership with Adidas, making him the first pro gamer ever to be signed by the brand. The German sportswear giant told Engadget that the deal with Ninja is intended to show its commitment to gaming culture and "supporting creators who show dedication to excelling in their field." Moving forward, Adidas said, it will continue to find new ways to support the 2.3 billion gamers across the world. The company added that, ultimately, it is here to help athletes make a difference in their game -- no matter what games they're playing.
Sponsored Links
As for Ninja, this announcement comes only a few weeks after he ditched Amazon's Twitch streaming service for Microsoft's Mixer alternative -- a move that came as a shock to the gaming community. He also now has his own toy line and reportedly gets paid a cool $1 million to stream games, such as Apex Legends. Which is to say, there's no shortage of brands wanting to work with him. Ninja had been seen wearing Adidas outfits recently at different events, but not much was made of it until he teased a major reveal on his Twitter account, which featured a trippy video with an Adidas font on it.
We'll see over time what comes of the partnership between Ninja and Adidas, whether that be gaming-inspired apparel, shoes or something else entirely. For now, don't be surprised to see him wearing the brand with the three stripes a lot more often.
No shortcuts. Only long days. Never let anyone tell you that you can't catch your dreams.— Ninja (@Ninja) August 27, 2019
Choose your path. Put the TIME IN.
I'm humbled, and excited, to officially announce my partnership with @adidasoriginals
. https://t.co/B42gK4AoF5#createdwithadidas pic.twitter.com/PdAKnCflCD