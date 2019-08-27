Adidas signs Ninja to its first pro gamer deal

As for Ninja, this announcement comes only a few weeks after he ditched Amazon's Twitch streaming service for Microsoft's Mixer alternative -- a move that came as a shock to the gaming community. He also now has his own toy line and reportedly gets paid a cool $1 million to stream games, such as Apex Legends. Which is to say, there's no shortage of brands wanting to work with him. Ninja had been seen wearing Adidas outfits recently at different events, but not much was made of it until he teased a major reveal on his Twitter account, which featured a trippy video with an Adidas font on it.

We'll see over time what comes of the partnership between Ninja and Adidas, whether that be gaming-inspired apparel, shoes or something else entirely. For now, don't be surprised to see him wearing the brand with the three stripes a lot more often.