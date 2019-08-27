Panera Bread now delivers through DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats

The company is in the process of linking its MyPanera loyalty program to orders placed through those outside apps, so don't despair if you have loads of credit you're eager to spend.

There's not much mystery as to why Panera would make the leap after holding out for so long: that's where the customers are going. It's no secret that many restaurants now thrive on orders from delivery apps, and there's a risk of being ignored altogether if you're not an option. Panera is quick to tout that 7 percent of its sales come from deliveries, but there's a chance its reach could grow if you can order your soup or salad from the apps you already use.