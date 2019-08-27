Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit:
SpaceX's Starhopper successfully completes its 150m hover test (updated)

Ever seen a water tower fly?
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Space
Comments
Just like yesterday, SpaceX is lined up to attempt its most ambitious launch yet of the water tower-like Starhopper test vehicle. This is all in preparation for its upcoming Starship, but first the Raptor engines and frame need some shorter non-orbital attempts. If all goes well, it will fly to around 500 feet high at about 6 PM ET, but as we saw with yesterday's test, anything can happen, like a wiring issue -- even with just eight tenths of a second left on the countdown.

