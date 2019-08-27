The Morning After: KFC tries out 'Beyond' faux-chicken

First up: Password managers.Engadget is diving into security this week

Throughout this week, we'll be publishing a series of stories focused on security -- mostly online security, with a nod to smart home and personal safety in the physical world. Join us as we make a case for password managers, VPNs and secure messaging apps -- and then name-drop the best ones.

Coming to theaters December 20th.Watch the new 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' trailer

This new trailer, coming off the back of a new The Mandalorian preview, offers a nod to the series' history with older Star Wars clips ramping up the gravity. Footage from The Rise of Skywalker includes C3PO with sinister red eyes, epic space battles -- yes -- and double-edged lightsabers -- oh yes indeed -- before Rey and Kylo Ren face off on what appears to be a sinking battleship.

That's one way to respond to the Popeyes chicken sandwich.KFC is testing Beyond Meat 'chicken' in an Atlanta restaurant

KFC will start testing Beyond Fried Chicken at an Atlanta restaurant today. The plant-based "chicken" is available as nuggets or boneless wings as a complimentary sample along with any purchase off the menu at the Cobb Parkway restaurant until 6:30 PM, or as long as supplies last.

Busy doing solar-powered secret stuff.The Air Force's secret space plane sets a new record: 718 days in orbit

The U.S. Air Force's X-37B space plane has been orbiting Earth since September 7th, 2017, crossing the 718-day mark and breaking its previous record of 717 days, 20 hours and 42 minutes in flight.

It holds up.You owe it to yourself to see 'The Matrix' in theaters

The Matrix transformed action movies forever, tying together anime and Hong Kong film influences in a stylish CG-infused science-fiction package. It proved you could make a blockbuster that trusted mainstream audiences to understand complex storytelling, paving the way for films like Inception. Devindra Hardawar has been to an early Dolby Vision screening and explains why "The least you can do is visit a theater and pay your respects."

