Verizon will automatically opt Android customers into its anti-robocall app

From today, the company will auto-enroll eligible Android users to its Call Filter service. This will block high-risk calls outright, sending them to voicemail, and display calls from known spam as "Potential Spam" on their caller ID. You'll have the option to turn on blocking for these types of calls, as well as calls from overseas.

At the moment, iOS users will still have to manually download the Call Filter app, as will pay-as-you-go Android customers, but the move demonstrates both the FTC and mobile networks' commitment to doing away with robocalls, which -- fingers crossed -- will one day be a thing of the past.