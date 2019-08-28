Canon's EOS 90D DSLR and mirrorless EOS M6 Mark II pack 32.5-megapixels

Photographers interested in mid-range models have a couple of new options now, since Canon has officially announced the EOS 90D DSLR and mirrorless EOS M6 Mark II. The announcement confirms specs that leaked last week, with both cameras sharing quite a bit of their hardware capability.

32.5 Megapixel CMOS(APS-C) Sensor

DIGIC 8 Image Processor

4K UHD up 30p and 1080p FHD up 120p video recording with no crop

Dual Pixel CMOS AF in Live View with 5,481 manually selectable AF positions

Electronic shutter with a minimum of up to 1/16000th

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Technology

The EOS 90D improves on its predecessor, the 80D that was introduced in 2017, with its new sensor that bumps resolution up from 24.2-megapixels to 32.5, full-width 4K video recording, a newer image processor inside and up to 10fps burst shooting with autofocus, compared to 7fps on the 80D. There's also a new autofocus joystick and a few other button tweaks, but the frame is largely the same as before.

The 90D will go on sale in mid-September for $1,199 if you want just the camera body, while adding an 18-55mm kit lens takes the price to $1,349, or you can swap in an 18-135mm lens at a price for $1,599.