Latest in Gear

Image credit: rarrarorro via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Duolingo helps history nerds learn Latin

Romani ite domum.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
53m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

rarrarorro via Getty Images

Duolingo is usually focused on teaching languages that are immediately relevant, even if they're only useful at sci-fi conventions. This, however, isn't one of them. The service has introduced a Classical Latin course that, with the help of the Paideia Institute, will help you learn a language that hasn't been commonly used for centuries -- it's not even the Ecclesiastical Latin still used in churches. The learning process works much like it does in other Duolingo courses, although Latin's complexity could pose a serious challenge. It'll be a while before you're translating ancient murals.

There is some method to Duolingo's seeming madness. This is most useful for history buffs who'd like to read Cicero or Ovid in their original formats, but it could also be helpful for improving language as a whole. Duolingo claims it will help you understand romance languages like French and Italian, and may even help with the intricacies of English. If nothing else, you can flaunt your linguistic street cred by knowing what legendary phrases like "e pluribus unum" or "si vis pacem, parabellum" mean without looking them up.

Source: Duolingo
In this article: android, app, duolingo, education, gear, internet, ios, language, latin, mobile, services, video, web
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

View
The Morning After: Nintendo Switch Lite hands-on

The Morning After: Nintendo Switch Lite hands-on

View
Google to shut down its job application service in 2020

Google to shut down its job application service in 2020

View
Researchers found another way to potentially clone Model S key fobs

Researchers found another way to potentially clone Model S key fobs

View
Canon's EOS 90D DSLR and mirrorless EOS M6 Mark II pack 32.5-megapixels

Canon's EOS 90D DSLR and mirrorless EOS M6 Mark II pack 32.5-megapixels

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr