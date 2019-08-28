Latest in Gaming

Image credit: 343 Industries/Microsoft
Over 6 million user-created maps are coming to 'Halo: MCC'

You won't be hurting for multiplayer content in the near future.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
40m ago in AV
343 Industries/Microsoft

Microsoft and 343 Industries said they'd transfer Forge maps and game modes to Halo: The Master Chief Collection with the help of players, and it's clear many gamers were willing to step up. The two have revealed that over 6.6 million user-created maps for Halo 3, Halo: Reach and Halo 4 will be playable in MCC when ready. There's a good chance a favorite map from your Xbox 360 days will be available in remastered form.

There's still no official time frame for when you can expect to use Forge maps, although it won't be for a while when the developers plan to stagger MCC-tuned releases of each Halo game on PC. All the same, it could be appreciated by fans. Microsoft and 343 initially released MCC in a messy, incomplete state -- now, it'll include many of the community maps that people feared might be lost to the ages.

Via: Windows Central
Source: Halo (Twitter)
