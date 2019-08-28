Harmonix's rhythmic shooter 'Audica' is coming to PSVR this fall

Pricing and the exact release date will be revealed later, along with the full EDM and pop-focused soundtrack. It features more than 30 songs you'll get to shoot your way through (as opposed to slicing and dicing to make progress in Beat Saber), from artists including Deadmau5, Dragonforce and Donna Summer. As with the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift versions, you can compete against your buddies and the rest of the world to rise up the leaderboards.

What happens when @Harmonix builds a rhythm-based shooter... in virtual reality? Find out in Audica, coming to PlayStation VR this fall: https://t.co/aVBpTrQcwJ pic.twitter.com/WyHe2Y0t5E — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 28, 2019