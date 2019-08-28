Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Harmonix
save
Save
share

Harmonix's rhythmic shooter 'Audica' is coming to PSVR this fall

You'll be able to blast away at musical notes via the headset in the near future.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Harmonix

When Harmonix revealed its virtual reality rhythm shooter Audica back in February, there was a notable omission from the announced platforms: PlayStation VR. Players with that headset won't have to wait a whole lot longer to dive in and blast away at notes though, as Audica is coming to PSVR this fall.

Pricing and the exact release date will be revealed later, along with the full EDM and pop-focused soundtrack. It features more than 30 songs you'll get to shoot your way through (as opposed to slicing and dicing to make progress in Beat Saber), from artists including Deadmau5, Dragonforce and Donna Summer. As with the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift versions, you can compete against your buddies and the rest of the world to rise up the leaderboards.

Source: PlayStation Blog
In this article: art, audica, av, gaming, harmonix, playstation vr, playstationvr, psvr, rhythm game, rhythmgame, shooter, virtual reality, virtualreality, vr
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

View
Google pulls Android app with 100 million users after it spread malware

Google pulls Android app with 100 million users after it spread malware

View
KFC's plant-based 'chicken' sold out in five hours

KFC's plant-based 'chicken' sold out in five hours

View
A student's guide to keeping track of your finances

A student's guide to keeping track of your finances

View
Pixelmator Pro update brings full suite of editing tools to Apple Photos

Pixelmator Pro update brings full suite of editing tools to Apple Photos

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr