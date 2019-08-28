Latest in Home

Image credit:
save
Save
share

LG's 'proactive' AI predicts appliance problems before they happen

It's rolling out in Europe first.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
43m ago in Home
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Earlier this year during its CES press conference, LG made the case for using AI-linked devices to change our lives. While not everyone was sold on the vision, it has continued with the ThinQ-branded push to connect and control everything, and ahead of the IFA 2019 event, LG has announced that the Proactive Customer Care service mentioned during CES will be available across several European countries this year, before extending to North America and Asia in 2020.

Exactly how "AI" is present in the service is unclear, but to start, appliances like front-loading washing machines and refrigerators will feed into the service, which generates tips on how to use them better, and can apparently inform owners of potential problems before they occur. One specific instance cited is monitoring any fluctuations in temperature in a freezer with alerts that go out if it shifts beyond three degrees.

We'll have to see it in action to know if the hints are worth anything, but the ThinQ AI experience will kick in as soon as units are installed with checks to make sure they're set up properly. Also unclear are the privacy and security implications. These devices will generate a ton of data about their users and even in the land of the GDPR, knowing where it's all going and who will have access is a priority before plugging one in and connecting it to a network, although LG has touted its ability to do secure AI processing even offline..

Catch up on all the latest news from IFA 2019 here!

Source: LG
In this article: AI, freezer, home, IFA2019, lg, proactive customer care, smart home, ThinQ AI, washer
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

View
LG's smart fridge also makes crystal-clear ice for cocktails

LG's smart fridge also makes crystal-clear ice for cocktails

View
Get Disney+ for $4 per month, if you buy three years upfront

Get Disney+ for $4 per month, if you buy three years upfront

View
Epic reverts 'Fortnite' turbo building changes after players push back

Epic reverts 'Fortnite' turbo building changes after players push back

View
DARPA is seeking giant abandoned tunnels for... reasons

DARPA is seeking giant abandoned tunnels for... reasons

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr