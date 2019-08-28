Latest in Gear

Image credit: LG
LG's smart fridge also makes crystal-clear ice for cocktails

Enjoy a craft cocktail in the comfort of your own home.
Amrita Khalid, @askhalid
47m ago in Food and Drink
No $14 cocktail would be complete without those baseball-sized ice spheres that can chill your drink without diluting it beyond recognition. LG has unveiled a WiFi-enabled smart fridge that can turn your boring kitchen into your neighborhood speakeasy. The Smart WiFi Enabled InstaView door-in-door refrigerator has the ability to make craft ice. You can whip up a whole batch of the ice spheres instantly. You won't have to freeze them one at a time using molds, or wait for hours.

The $4,400 fridge is built with a dual ice maker, which can make both regular ice and slow-melting craft ice balls. "LG's exclusive Craft Ice™ slow-melting round ice maker automatically makes upscale craft ice at home without the work. No more time-consuming molds that only produce one or two at a time. Give your beverages the perfect ice for next-level entertaining, from craft cocktails & whiskey to soft drinks, lemonade, even iced coffee," states the product description on LG's website.

Owners of this extra premium fridge also have the choice of crushed or cubed ice. But if you're in need of slow-melting ice, the sphere shape is the way to go. As The Takeout notes, since ice melts when exposed to air or liquid, you should aim for a hefty chunk of ice that touches as little of surface area around it as possible. This type of ice shape isn't just strictly for cocktails; it works well with lemonade, juices and other drinks. You can watch a demonstration of how the fridge makes its ice spheres below. And if shelling out four grand for a fridge feels a bit excessive, you can opt for your own ice mold for a fraction of the price.

