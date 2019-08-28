Microsoft lets Xbox Game Pass holders support their favorite Mixer streamers

If you're new to Game Pass, or are upgrading to Game Pass Ultimate, you'll have 30 days from the opening of your account to make your gift. On either the Xbox (beta) app on PC or Xbox Game Pass app on iOS or Android, just open the account menu and select "Support a creator." Not joined up yet? Microsoft is currently running a promotion where you can get your first two months for just $2.

Mixer is invariably compared -- and sometimes unfavourably -- to the likes of Twitch. But right now there's more interest in Mixer than ever before thanks to its recent deal with high-profile streamer Ninja, so Microsoft is moving quickly to give creators additional features.

This latest move gives a good indication of what Microsoft's long-term plans are for the platform, as it slowly builds an ecosystem that exists both inside and beyond the Xbox. While an Xbox Games Pass subscription nets you free games, it also comes with TV-like perks. Twitch already does this, to some extent, with Twitch Prime, and Google Stadia has some streamer integrations. Microsoft's efforts aren't yet on the same level as Amazon and Twitch, but it's a start. And there's nothing to say we won't eventually see Microsoft offering Game Pass Ultimate and a free Pro subscription in one convenient bundle.