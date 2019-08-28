NASA starts accepting kids' name suggestions for its Mars 2020 rover

NASA will whittle the competition down to 52 semi finalists per group, each representing their state or territory. The public will have a chance to vote on nine finalists in January 2020, and you'll find out the name on February 18th, 2020, a year before the rover is expected to land on the Martian surface. There's a long way to go before the bot has an honest-to-goodness name, then, but you'll have an idea of who's in contention months beforehand.