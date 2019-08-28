US traffic agency plans to test rearview camera systems for vehicles

In particular, the agency plans to monitor how the technology affects "driving behavior and lane change maneuver execution." It will start its tests on smaller passenger vehicles before moving to larger ones. Side and rearview cameras are already allowed in other regions like Europe and Japan, which is why automakers are already working on models equipped with camera devices for non-US vehicles.

As Reuters notes, Tesla and a group representing GM, Volkswagen, Toyota and other automakers already asked the NHTSA for permission to use camera-based systems way back in 2014. Daimler petitioned the agency to use camera systems for its heavy-duty trucks back in 2015, as well. The NHTSA has yet to approve either petition, but at least the agency is now open to the possibility of allowing vehicles with side and rearview cameras on the streets.