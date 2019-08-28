A first look at Sony’s A6600 flagship APS-C mirrorless camera

If you've ever held one of Sony's APS-C mirrorless shooters, the A6600 and A6100 will feel quite familiar. They're slightly lighter and less bulky than, say, the full-frame, 61-megapixel A7R IV, which is great for photographers or videographers who would rather carry around a more compact body -- and, most importantly perhaps, who aren't looking to spend a few thousand dollars on a camera. To complement the A6600 and A6100, Sony also announced two E-Mount lenses, the E 16-55mm F2.8 G and E 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS. One of the A6600s that was at the event here in NYC was paired with the new super-telephoto zoom, and I do have to say it looked a bit odd on such a small body -- though that doesn't mean it won't take solid, crispy photos.

We'll have more on Sony's new APS-C mirrorless cameras soon, but for now you should know the A6600 will be $1,400 (body-only) when it hits stores in November, while the A6100 is set to arrive in October for $750 (body-only). The E 16-55mm F2.8 and E 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS glass, on the other hands, are going to cost you $1,400 (October) and $1,000 (November), respectively. With these, Sony's now bringing the total number of native E-Mount lenses to 54, which gives it further advantage over competitors like Canon, Nikon and Panasonic.