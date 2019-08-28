Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
T-Mobile eSIMs are finally available for regular phone plans

You don't need prepaid service to ditch physical SIM cards.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Mobile
Chris Velazco/Engadget

You no longer have to settle for prepaid service if you're a T-Mobile customer hoping to use eSIM support. The carrier has expanded its eSIM support to allow use with postpaid (that is, regular) plans. You now don't have to be quite so picky when you're setting up a second line or freeing up your physical SIM slot for international cards.

The extended support is available now, although some existing caveats still apply. It only officially supports the iPhone XS and iPhone XR (and, we'd presume, future iPhones) right now. That's not surprising given the dearth of Android phones with eSIMs, but it's worth noting. You still have to go to a store to activate an eSIM. And like usual, you'll want to think carefully about which carrier gets the eSIM spot when only a handful of carriers have embraced the concept so far. It's an important step, though, and brings the US closer to a day when you might never need to open your phone just to start service.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

Source: T-Mobile Newsroom
In this article: carrier, esim, gear, mobile, postpaid, sim, sim card, smartphone, t-mobile, verizon, wireless
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
