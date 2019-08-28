The Morning After: Nintendo Switch Lite hands-on

Cute, but comes with compromises.Nintendo Switch Lite hands-on

According to Devindra Hardawar, "The Switch Lite leans more into being a mobile console, which makes it ideal for anyone who plans to play more on the go." That also means living without detachable Joy-Cons, HD Rumble or any way to play games on a TV.

Water towers can fly.SpaceX's Starhopper successfully completes its 150m hover test

The test vehicle SpaceX is using to prepare for its Starship spacecraft just made its longest and highest untethered flight yet. It rose to about 500 feet above the ground in Texas before slowly coming back to Earth -- check out the clip and you'll be impressed.

Clear your calendar.Microsoft asks you to Save the Date for a Surface event on October 2nd

Last year on October 2nd, Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Studio 2 and the Surface Headphones. Now it has another event planned for the same date in 2019, and we don't know what to expect. Maybe a more drastically reworked Surface Pro? A rumored dual-screen device? We'll keep an ear out for any rumors leading up to the big event.

The Chicken Wars continue.Popeyes pushes its mobile app as a way to find the sold-out chicken sandwich

The Popeyes chicken sandwich is gone (as represented above by @FWMJ). Just two weeks after going on sale nationwide, the company announced it's sold out. For anyone who wants to try one when the viral menu item returns, the company is (of course) suggesting you install its mobile app and wait for a push notification. On the other hand, KFC's one-day trial of Beyond Chicken meatless nuggets and wings sold out in just a few hours.

What you might be giving away in an ancestry test.How secure is DNA testing?

You've seen the ads for DNA services. And you've seen the headlines about deeper implications, like medical research, investigating cold cases, adoptees locating their parents. So where does your data go when you mail a swab off for DNA testing? Chris Ip will try to explain who has access and what you can do about it.

It's not a niche device anymore.Fairphone 3: The 'ethical' smartphone you might actually buy

For $500, you're not only buying a good-looking phone; the sales pitch is that you're making a decision to support better resources and labor practices when it comes to smartphone manufacturing. The components used in its construction were bought from mines that try not to hire children or abuse its workers. The factories where they were made pay better than others, and offer opportunities for training, advancement and a better life.

The price is a little steep, but second-hand....What we're buying: Concept2 Model D with PM5 rowing machine

This month, Senior Editor Dan Cooper waxes lyrical about his not-quite-new Concept2 rowing machine. According to him, they're well built, reliable and popular with elite athletes, which means they're totally out of his price range (think: $945 new). A Facebook Marketplace bargain, however, got him rowing. This is his story.

